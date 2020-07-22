Apartment List
/
VA
/
mclean
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

306 Apartments for rent in McLean, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to McLean apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
14 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 06:30 PM
$
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
Results within 1 mile of McLean
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
29 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,743
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,017
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,528
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
23 Units Available
East Falls Church
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,998
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
1529 sqft
Elegant apartments near Lee Highway and I-66 interchange and close to the Beltway, dining and shops. Washer and dryer in unit, awesome 24-hour gym and great courtyard for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 12:15 PM
$
24 Units Available
North Central
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,566
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
$
27 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
72 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,079
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
North Central
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,760
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
27 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Results within 5 miles of McLean
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
36 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,323
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
46 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,633
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
13 Units Available
North Highland
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,482
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1058 sqft
This pet-friendly community combines modern living with upscale amenities. Large, sparkling pool, Internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Apartment interiors feature chic designs and included appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
16 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,002
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
17 Units Available
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,956
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
1277 sqft
Views of the National Cathedral and within walking distance of the United States Naval Observatory, Cathedral Commons offers loft apartments and townhouses in a central D.C. location. Smoke-free community and internet access as standard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
11 Units Available
Bluemont
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,837
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Superb location with modern, chic interiors in all common areas. Within walking distance of eight different bus routes and close to major employers. Apartment interiors feature Nest technology, hardwood floors and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
11 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
12 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,111
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
73 Units Available
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
13 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
18 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
17 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,890
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,801
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
23 Units Available
Woodley Park
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,340
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,885
1389 sqft
Units have granite counters, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Ample closet and storage space. Valet service. Outdoor pool and hot tub. Fitness center with yoga classes. Beautiful location near Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
City Guide for McLean, VA

McLean is home to the Central Intelligence Agency and hence is undoubtedly the most suitable spot in the United States to play a game of Risk.

Right near the nation's capital, McLean, Virginia, has a population of 48,115. It's not just a CIA building, although that's one of the most recognized landmarks in town. There are houses, stores, parks and all that stuff too. You know, the stuff a town needs. One of the downsides to living here is that you have to change your phones about once every month, but other than that, it's a pretty sweet spot to call home. That's actually not true about the phones. It's just a joke. To be serious, McLean's location is superb. West of the Potomac, you have easy access to D.C. and plenty of air to breathe, literally. Oxygen levels are actually higher here thanks to CIA technologies. Again, that's a joke. McLean is a good place to tell jokes.

Having trouble with Craigslist McLean? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in McLean, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to McLean apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

McLean apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

McLean 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMcLean 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMcLean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMcLean 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMcLean Accessible ApartmentsMcLean Apartments with Balconies
McLean Apartments with GaragesMcLean Apartments with GymsMcLean Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with PoolsMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryers
McLean Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcLean Furnished ApartmentsMcLean Luxury ApartmentsMcLean Pet Friendly ApartmentsMcLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VA
Chillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAGreenbelt, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia