Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Large Classic Stone Rambler in an "upscale community" situated on 3/4 ac lot. 3 large bedrooms on the main level + 4th br or den & Full Bath on lower lvl. Recreation room, Storage Galore and a huge double garage. Home is in pristine condition and shows beautifully. No Pets & No Smoking! Available immediately. Application instructions in docs.