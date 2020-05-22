All apartments in Annandale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4414 Island Pl #204

4414 Island Place · (703) 330-1776
Location

4414 Island Place, Annandale, VA 22003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4414 Island Pl #204 · Avail. now

$1,775

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale! Located just off of I-495 at Braddock Rd or Little River Tnpk.

This second level condo has a generous sized living/dining room combination, with access to the private balcony. Both bedrooms are large with nice sized windows. Two full baths. Plenty of storage and closet space along with a separate storage room in basement of the building. Full size washer & dryer in unit.

Community pool and park are within short walk!

Rent includes trash, gas service, water & sewer, parking, and use of community amenities. Tenant is responsible for electricity through Dominion Electric, filter program, renter's insurance, and minor interior maintenance.

Home is professionally managed by Blackwell Property Management VA LLC.

(RLNE4147411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Island Pl #204 have any available units?
4414 Island Pl #204 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4414 Island Pl #204 have?
Some of 4414 Island Pl #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Island Pl #204 currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Island Pl #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Island Pl #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Island Pl #204 is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Island Pl #204 offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Island Pl #204 offers parking.
Does 4414 Island Pl #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4414 Island Pl #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Island Pl #204 have a pool?
Yes, 4414 Island Pl #204 has a pool.
Does 4414 Island Pl #204 have accessible units?
No, 4414 Island Pl #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Island Pl #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Island Pl #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Island Pl #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4414 Island Pl #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
