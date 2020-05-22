4414 Island Pl #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale! Located just off of I-495 at Braddock Rd or Little River Tnpk.



This second level condo has a generous sized living/dining room combination, with access to the private balcony. Both bedrooms are large with nice sized windows. Two full baths. Plenty of storage and closet space along with a separate storage room in basement of the building. Full size washer & dryer in unit.



Community pool and park are within short walk!



Rent includes trash, gas service, water & sewer, parking, and use of community amenities. Tenant is responsible for electricity through Dominion Electric, filter program, renter's insurance, and minor interior maintenance.



Home is professionally managed by Blackwell Property Management VA LLC.



(RLNE4147411)