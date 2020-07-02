All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

The Summit Apartments

260 S Reynolds St · (202) 759-0686
Rent Special
FREE DAILY SHUTTLE TO VAN DORN METRO!
Location

260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA 22304
London Park Apartments

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 0808 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1021 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0506 · Avail. now

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit 1511 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1331 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0610 · Avail. now

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1852 sqft

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$2,840

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1852 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
elevator
garage
parking
business center
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
tennis court
volleyball court
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.

Start your new chapter the right way by joining us at The Summit Apartments, an inviting community offering unique apartments in Alexandria, VA! Sporting one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, our homes give you all the space and amenities you need to complete your lifestyle. Pets allowed!

Wishing to show you what ‘home sweet home’ truly means, The Summit combines tranquil natural views with well-kept common areas and modern interiors. When looking for some exercise, you can go for a quick swim in our on-site swimming pool or take advantage of our fitness center open 24 hours a day. If you would instead relax in the company of friends, you have a BBQ area ready for you.

In your brand-new home, bathing in warm natural light coming through the floor-to-ceiling windows, comfort and style unite. We’re sure you will appreciate the generous living area, redesigned kitchen, separat

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit Apartments have any available units?
The Summit Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Summit Apartments have?
Some of The Summit Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit Apartments is offering the following rent specials: FREE DAILY SHUTTLE TO VAN DORN METRO!
Is The Summit Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Summit Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Summit Apartments offers parking.
Does The Summit Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Summit Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Summit Apartments has a pool.
Does The Summit Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Summit Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Summit Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Summit Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Summit Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Summit Apartments has units with air conditioning.
