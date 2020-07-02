Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill elevator garage parking business center courtyard hot tub internet access internet cafe tennis court volleyball court

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.



Start your new chapter the right way by joining us at The Summit Apartments, an inviting community offering unique apartments in Alexandria, VA! Sporting one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, our homes give you all the space and amenities you need to complete your lifestyle. Pets allowed!



Wishing to show you what ‘home sweet home’ truly means, The Summit combines tranquil natural views with well-kept common areas and modern interiors. When looking for some exercise, you can go for a quick swim in our on-site swimming pool or take advantage of our fitness center open 24 hours a day. If you would instead relax in the company of friends, you have a BBQ area ready for you.



In your brand-new home, bathing in warm natural light coming through the floor-to-ceiling windows, comfort and style unite. We’re sure you will appreciate the generous living area, redesigned kitchen, separat