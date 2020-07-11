140 Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD with move-in specials
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 57
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 60
1 of 15
1 of 60
1 of 38
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 34
1 of 46
1 of 13
1 of 35
1 of 32
"We live in fame or go down in flame. Hey! /Nothing'll stop the U.S. Air Force!" (-U.S. Air Force Song)
If you don't know the song of the U.S. Air Force, you will after moving to Camp Springs. Camp Springs is a town in Prince Georges County, Maryland with a population of 18,628 people. It cover about 7.3 miles and includes Andrews Air Force Base, the home base of the Air Force Systems Command and the presidential airplane Air Force One. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Camp Springs apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Camp Springs apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.