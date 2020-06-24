910 S. Patrick St. #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

4 unit Garden Style Apartment Building

A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required. Approximately 550sq. ft., central air conditioning and heating. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and gas.