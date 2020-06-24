All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

910 S. Patrick St. #4

910 South Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
4 unit Garden Style Apartment Building
A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required. Approximately 550sq. ft., central air conditioning and heating. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 S. Patrick St. #4 have any available units?
910 S. Patrick St. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 S. Patrick St. #4 have?
Some of 910 S. Patrick St. #4's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 S. Patrick St. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
910 S. Patrick St. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 S. Patrick St. #4 pet-friendly?
No, 910 S. Patrick St. #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 910 S. Patrick St. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 910 S. Patrick St. #4 offers parking.
Does 910 S. Patrick St. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 S. Patrick St. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 S. Patrick St. #4 have a pool?
No, 910 S. Patrick St. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 910 S. Patrick St. #4 have accessible units?
No, 910 S. Patrick St. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 S. Patrick St. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 S. Patrick St. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
