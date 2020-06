Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 4 level home in the heart of Old Town with open light filled floor plan! Wonderful walkable location within minutes to Metro, shopping, cafes, and the waterfront! Over sized garage * Woodloor on main level * Open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances * Recessed lights * Master suite with full bath * Upper level den/3rd bedroom with full bath and doors to roof top deck with wonderful city views! No pets or smokers please