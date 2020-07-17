740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Live. Work. Play near National Landing. This beautiful 4-level brick front townhome with 2 Master bedrooms + Den (potential bedroom), 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage is located in Old Town Greens. You are 2 lights to Washington DC, a short commute to the Pentagon, 10 blocks away from the heart of Old Town, close to Braddock Metro, and less than 5 min to Reagan National Airport. First level of this home includes a den/bedroom with a half bath, a laundry area, and a two-car garage big enough for SUVs and room for storage. Second level Includes a spacious eat-in kitchen with a gas fireplace, an open living room, dining room, and a small walk-out deck that can accommodate a gas grill. Wood floors on the first two levels. Third level has two Master bedrooms, the larger of which has a vaulted ceiling, walk- in- closet, master bath with double vanities, a separate shower, large jacuzzi tub, and a 4th floor loft perfect for an office or baby room. The second Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and large closet. The Old Town Greens community is dog friendly, has a jogging path, tot lot, a pool, is next to the the Mt Vernon Trail which leads to Old Town~s dining & entertainment, allows you to jog and bike along the Potomac, or be close your boat if you board it at the Washington Sailing Marina. Walk out the front door and you will be steps to the pool, bike trails, shops, restaurants, and the coffee house. No smoking will be allowed and pets will be considered on a case by case basis by landlord for an additional rent and pet deposit. For your protection and ours, showings will be conducted by CDC recommended guidelines for COVID-19. Masks and shoe mitts must be worn (gloves optional). There will be a disinfectant station at the entrance. Please refrain from attending a tour of home when your temperature is higher than 99 degrees F and show respiratory symptoms (ie. allergies, cold, flu, etc.). Tenants are in place until 6/30. Lease can start 7/2.