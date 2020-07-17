All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE

740 Catts Tavern Drive · (703) 208-9999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Northeast Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

740 Catts Tavern Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2294 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Live. Work. Play near National Landing. This beautiful 4-level brick front townhome with 2 Master bedrooms + Den (potential bedroom), 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage is located in Old Town Greens. You are 2 lights to Washington DC, a short commute to the Pentagon, 10 blocks away from the heart of Old Town, close to Braddock Metro, and less than 5 min to Reagan National Airport. First level of this home includes a den/bedroom with a half bath, a laundry area, and a two-car garage big enough for SUVs and room for storage. Second level Includes a spacious eat-in kitchen with a gas fireplace, an open living room, dining room, and a small walk-out deck that can accommodate a gas grill. Wood floors on the first two levels. Third level has two Master bedrooms, the larger of which has a vaulted ceiling, walk- in- closet, master bath with double vanities, a separate shower, large jacuzzi tub, and a 4th floor loft perfect for an office or baby room. The second Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and large closet. The Old Town Greens community is dog friendly, has a jogging path, tot lot, a pool, is next to the the Mt Vernon Trail which leads to Old Town~s dining & entertainment, allows you to jog and bike along the Potomac, or be close your boat if you board it at the Washington Sailing Marina. Walk out the front door and you will be steps to the pool, bike trails, shops, restaurants, and the coffee house. No smoking will be allowed and pets will be considered on a case by case basis by landlord for an additional rent and pet deposit. For your protection and ours, showings will be conducted by CDC recommended guidelines for COVID-19. Masks and shoe mitts must be worn (gloves optional). There will be a disinfectant station at the entrance. Please refrain from attending a tour of home when your temperature is higher than 99 degrees F and show respiratory symptoms (ie. allergies, cold, flu, etc.). Tenants are in place until 6/30. Lease can start 7/2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE have any available units?
740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE have?
Some of 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity