6300 STEVENSON AVENUE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Gorgeous 2 bedrooms, 2 baths Completely Renovated upscale condo with New Kitchen Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New Stainless Steel Appliances ( Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwsher) New Luxury Bathrooms, New Vinyl Plank Flooring through the entire unit. large living & Dining area, located on the 9th floor, corner unit of a high rise building and available June 15. New blinds, New lighting fixtures and in-unit washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets with Elfa custom built shelving. Master bedroom attaches to a large walk-in closet and bathroom with a tub. Convenient location: 1 minute from I-395 3A exit, easy access to Washington D.C, Old Town Alexandria, I-95 and I-495. 10 minutes from Van Dorn Metro Station (Blue Line). Bus stop located in front of the building. 1 reserved covered parking and 2 visitors parking, Rental includes Trash, Sewer, Water, Comcast Bulk Cable TV with 120 channels Condo amenities include Outdoor swimming pool, Sauna, 24 HR Access Fitness Center, Answering Service, Concierge, On Site-Convenience Store, Extra Storage, Common Grounds, Meeting Room, Party Room, Picnic Area with BBQ grill, Security, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground