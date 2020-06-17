All apartments in Alexandria
6300 STEVENSON AVENUE.
6300 STEVENSON AVENUE.
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:30 AM

6300 STEVENSON AVENUE

6300 Stevenson Avenue · (703) 204-1188
Location

6300 Stevenson Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 bedrooms, 2 baths Completely Renovated upscale condo with New Kitchen Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New Stainless Steel Appliances ( Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwsher) New Luxury Bathrooms, New Vinyl Plank Flooring through the entire unit. large living & Dining area, located on the 9th floor, corner unit of a high rise building and available June 15. New blinds, New lighting fixtures and in-unit washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets with Elfa custom built shelving. Master bedroom attaches to a large walk-in closet and bathroom with a tub. Convenient location: 1 minute from I-395 3A exit, easy access to Washington D.C, Old Town Alexandria, I-95 and I-495. 10 minutes from Van Dorn Metro Station (Blue Line). Bus stop located in front of the building. 1 reserved covered parking and 2 visitors parking, Rental includes Trash, Sewer, Water, Comcast Bulk Cable TV with 120 channels Condo amenities include Outdoor swimming pool, Sauna, 24 HR Access Fitness Center, Answering Service, Concierge, On Site-Convenience Store, Extra Storage, Common Grounds, Meeting Room, Party Room, Picnic Area with BBQ grill, Security, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE have any available units?
6300 STEVENSON AVENUE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE have?
Some of 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6300 STEVENSON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 STEVENSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

