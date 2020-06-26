Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 6149 EDSALL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
6149 EDSALL ROAD
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6149 EDSALL ROAD
6149 Edsall Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6149 Edsall Road, Alexandria, VA 22304
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6149 EDSALL ROAD have any available units?
6149 EDSALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 6149 EDSALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6149 EDSALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 EDSALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6149 EDSALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 6149 EDSALL ROAD offer parking?
No, 6149 EDSALL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6149 EDSALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6149 EDSALL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 EDSALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6149 EDSALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6149 EDSALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6149 EDSALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 EDSALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6149 EDSALL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6149 EDSALL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6149 EDSALL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University