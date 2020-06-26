6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute as a button - a perfect place to call home! You'll get the WOW factor when you walk into the luxurious Master Bathroom too! This brick front townhome has been freshly painted from top to bottom (current pics are from previous listings) and it also includes a light filled living room with large floor to ceiling windows and cozy gas fireplace! Hardwood floors on the main level & new foyer floor; Stainless steel appliances; Convenient 2 car garage and great location near Old Town Alexandria and 395! $55 per person application fee. See Docs Section for application process.