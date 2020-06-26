All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD

6018 Lincolnia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6018 Lincolnia Road, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute as a button - a perfect place to call home! You'll get the WOW factor when you walk into the luxurious Master Bathroom too! This brick front townhome has been freshly painted from top to bottom (current pics are from previous listings) and it also includes a light filled living room with large floor to ceiling windows and cozy gas fireplace! Hardwood floors on the main level & new foyer floor; Stainless steel appliances; Convenient 2 car garage and great location near Old Town Alexandria and 395! $55 per person application fee. See Docs Section for application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD have any available units?
6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD have?
Some of 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD offers parking.
Does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Stoneridge at Mark Center Apartment Homes
5797 Rayburn Ave
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University