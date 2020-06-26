Cute as a button - a perfect place to call home! You'll get the WOW factor when you walk into the luxurious Master Bathroom too! This brick front townhome has been freshly painted from top to bottom (current pics are from previous listings) and it also includes a light filled living room with large floor to ceiling windows and cozy gas fireplace! Hardwood floors on the main level & new foyer floor; Stainless steel appliances; Convenient 2 car garage and great location near Old Town Alexandria and 395! $55 per person application fee. See Docs Section for application process.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD have any available units?
6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD have?
Some of 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6018 LINCOLNIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.