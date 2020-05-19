5831 QUANTRELL AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Available for move in 6/23/2020! Spectacular sun-filled luxury 4th floor corner end unit in sought-after "The Seasons" community. Mins to DC/Old Town & on metro bus line . Rent includes all utilities. Plush neutral carpet throughout. Wall of windows with gorgeous eastern views. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Designer lighting. Oversized balcony & community pool. Sorry - No pets. Tenants are responsible for building move-in fee & elevator deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1200) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.