5831 QUANTRELL AVENUE

Available for move in 6/23/2020! Spectacular sun-filled luxury 4th floor corner end unit in sought-after "The Seasons" community. Mins to DC/Old Town & on metro bus line . Rent includes all utilities. Plush neutral carpet throughout. Wall of windows with gorgeous eastern views. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Designer lighting. Oversized balcony & community pool. Sorry - No pets. Tenants are responsible for building move-in fee & elevator deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1200) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
