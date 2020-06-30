557 E NELSON AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan clubhouse

****APPLICATION REGISTERED****You'll love this stunning end-unit home in the heart of Del Ray! Complete with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the upper level with lots of closet space, an open living room and dining room where natural light abounds from three sides, a galley kitchen with a pantry addition bump-out, and a lower level with a recreation room and gorgeous bath with a rain-fall shower faucet...this home has it all! LED lighting throughout the home. The yard is HUGE for entertaining or enjoying time outside with your furry friend within the fully fenced space. Parking pad in back is oversized for one car and the robust storage shed will likely fit all your storage needs! If walkability to the metro is key for you, look no further! Use the trail near the house for direct access to the Braddock metro and additional street parking is available in front of the house. Del Ray shops and restaurants are a 5-minute walk from this home. This one truly has it all. Pets are case by case with a $500 /pet refundable pet deposit. Owners willing to consider up to a 36 month lease (12 month minimum). Available to move in on April 17. Schedule your showing today.