Alexandria, VA
544 N WEST STREET
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

544 N WEST STREET

544 North West Street · No Longer Available
Location

544 North West Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
OH MY GOODNESS! One like this doesn't come around very often. All Brick, end unit townhouse with 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS on 4 FINISHED LEVELS ONE BLOCK to BRADDOCK METRO. Just remodeled to include BRAND NEW KITCHEN with granite and stainless, all fresh paint,newly refinished hardwood floors, all new carpet. Over 1600 sqft of living space in desired COLECROFT. Great restaurants, shops, bars with in a few blocks. One assigned parking space. Pets on CBC basis (size, age, weight, breed, number restricted with $100 monthly fee). Professionally managed. $126,000 min income to qualify. Certified funds required. Will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 N WEST STREET have any available units?
544 N WEST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 544 N WEST STREET have?
Some of 544 N WEST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 N WEST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
544 N WEST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 N WEST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 N WEST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 544 N WEST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 544 N WEST STREET offers parking.
Does 544 N WEST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 N WEST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 N WEST STREET have a pool?
No, 544 N WEST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 544 N WEST STREET have accessible units?
No, 544 N WEST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 544 N WEST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 N WEST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 N WEST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 N WEST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
