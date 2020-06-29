544 N WEST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

OH MY GOODNESS! One like this doesn't come around very often. All Brick, end unit townhouse with 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS on 4 FINISHED LEVELS ONE BLOCK to BRADDOCK METRO. Just remodeled to include BRAND NEW KITCHEN with granite and stainless, all fresh paint,newly refinished hardwood floors, all new carpet. Over 1600 sqft of living space in desired COLECROFT. Great restaurants, shops, bars with in a few blocks. One assigned parking space. Pets on CBC basis (size, age, weight, breed, number restricted with $100 monthly fee). Professionally managed. $126,000 min income to qualify. Certified funds required. Will not disappoint.