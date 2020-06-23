Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 53 SKYHILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
53 SKYHILL ROAD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
53 SKYHILL ROAD
53 Skyhill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
53 Skyhill Road, Alexandria, VA 22314
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENTAL FEE REDUCEDTHIS ONE BEDRM CONDO HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED IT IS SO AMAZING ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO CALL IT HOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 53 SKYHILL ROAD have any available units?
53 SKYHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
Is 53 SKYHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
53 SKYHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 SKYHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 53 SKYHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 53 SKYHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 53 SKYHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 53 SKYHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 SKYHILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 SKYHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 53 SKYHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 53 SKYHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 53 SKYHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 53 SKYHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 SKYHILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 SKYHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 SKYHILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University