Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5250 Duke St Unit: B1

5250 Duke Street · No Longer Available
Location

5250 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Monthly Rent:$1,800 -to $1,825

deposit-250
Apartment Amenities and Features
Newly renovated
Controlled access to each building
Stackable washer/dryers
Central AC
Patios/balconies
High speed internet access
Cable ready
Microwaves
Garbage disposals
Alarm systems
Blinds
Track lighting
Fireplaces *
Energy efficient appliances
Walk-in closets
Deposit and Fees
An application fee of $50 is required for each occupant over the age of 18. There is a one-time non-refundable move-in fee of $300 due at time of reservation. And a $250 security deposit (with approved credit) due at move-in.
Pet Policy
Cats are welcome. A pet fee is required, $300 for one cat, $350 for two, and $400 for three. Also, there is a monthly pet rent of $20 for one cat, $30 for 2, and $40 for 3

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 have any available units?
5250 Duke St Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 have?
Some of 5250 Duke St Unit: B1's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Duke St Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 is pet friendly.
Does 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 have a pool?
No, 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 does not have a pool.
Does 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5250 Duke St Unit: B1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
