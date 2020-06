Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a single family home divided into 3 apartments with separate private entrances for all. #3 is upstairs with outside entrance at top of stairs. Cleaned, freshly painted & new carpet! Two bedrooms, 1 bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Shared backyard which landlord maintains. Street parking. Pets allowed case-by-case with deposit. Excellent for commuting - less than a block to bus on Rt. 1 to Crystal City metro!