All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
5110 BELLEMEADE LANE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:15 PM

5110 BELLEMEADE LANE

5110 Bellmeade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5110 Bellmeade Lane, Alexandria, VA 22311

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic End Brick Townhouse with Garage. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Crown Moulding, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Wine Refregerator. Sought After Seminary Park Neighborhood with Great Location: Walk to new D.O.D. building & Mark Center, seconds to 395 and minutes to Pentagon and DC. Shopping and Restaurants close by. Breakfast area and separate dinning room. Spacious lower level with fireplace and built-ins. Walk-Out lower level to Brick English-Style Garden Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have any available units?
5110 BELLEMEADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have?
Some of 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5110 BELLEMEADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE offers parking.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have a pool?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University