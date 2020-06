Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath newer construction with the charm & history of Old Town. 2 garage parking spaces. Large open floorplan, storage galore, dual-zoned HVAC, Gas FP, hardwood floors, amazing master suite w/His & Hers walk-in closets, comfy wall to wall carpeting & spa-like shower for two. Only 2 blks to Trader Joes, 3 blks to Potomac River parks & marina, 4 blks to King St, 3/4mile to Metro. Tree-lined, brick sidewalks you'll be proud to call home.