501 COLECROFT COURT

All brick end unit 4 level townhouse 1 BLOCK TO BRADDOCK METRO! 3 generous bedrooms (each will easily fit queen beds), 2 full baths. Update kitchen opens to fenced brick patio. ENORMOUS basement great for storage, exercise equipment, PING PONG?? Full size washer dryer. 1 assigned parking space plus tons of near by street parking. Pets on CBC basis (NMT 2 pets less than 80 pounds combined weight with $100 monthly fee). Minimum income is $111,600 (combined). Certified funds required. ONE MONTH FREE RENT!!!!