Alexandria, VA
501 COLECROFT COURT
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

501 COLECROFT COURT

501 Colecroft Court · No Longer Available
Location

501 Colecroft Court, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All brick end unit 4 level townhouse 1 BLOCK TO BRADDOCK METRO! 3 generous bedrooms (each will easily fit queen beds), 2 full baths. Update kitchen opens to fenced brick patio. ENORMOUS basement great for storage, exercise equipment, PING PONG?? Full size washer dryer. 1 assigned parking space plus tons of near by street parking. Pets on CBC basis (NMT 2 pets less than 80 pounds combined weight with $100 monthly fee). Minimum income is $111,600 (combined). Certified funds required. ONE MONTH FREE RENT!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 COLECROFT COURT have any available units?
501 COLECROFT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 501 COLECROFT COURT have?
Some of 501 COLECROFT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 COLECROFT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
501 COLECROFT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 COLECROFT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 COLECROFT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 501 COLECROFT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 501 COLECROFT COURT offers parking.
Does 501 COLECROFT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 COLECROFT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 COLECROFT COURT have a pool?
No, 501 COLECROFT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 501 COLECROFT COURT have accessible units?
No, 501 COLECROFT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 501 COLECROFT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 COLECROFT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 COLECROFT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 COLECROFT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
