Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 5 E LINDEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
5 E LINDEN STREET
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 E LINDEN STREET
5 East Linden Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
5 East Linden Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
super nice house-walking to metro
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 E LINDEN STREET have any available units?
5 E LINDEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 5 E LINDEN STREET have?
Some of 5 E LINDEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5 E LINDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5 E LINDEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 E LINDEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5 E LINDEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 5 E LINDEN STREET offer parking?
No, 5 E LINDEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5 E LINDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 E LINDEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 E LINDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 5 E LINDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5 E LINDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5 E LINDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5 E LINDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 E LINDEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 E LINDEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 E LINDEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University