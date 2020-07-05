All apartments in Alexandria
4686 Lawton Way

4686 Lawton Way · No Longer Available
Location

4686 Lawton Way, Alexandria, VA 22311
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2cb28b0af ---- 1st Floor unit has private fenced in patio, designated parking within feet of entrance. High ceilings, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace. Quick access to I-395 and public transportation. Close to Pentagon, Crystal City, Shirlington shopping and restaurants. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Closet(S) Walk In Shades/Blinds Wall To Wall Carpeting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4686 Lawton Way have any available units?
4686 Lawton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4686 Lawton Way have?
Some of 4686 Lawton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4686 Lawton Way currently offering any rent specials?
4686 Lawton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4686 Lawton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4686 Lawton Way is pet friendly.
Does 4686 Lawton Way offer parking?
Yes, 4686 Lawton Way offers parking.
Does 4686 Lawton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4686 Lawton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4686 Lawton Way have a pool?
No, 4686 Lawton Way does not have a pool.
Does 4686 Lawton Way have accessible units?
No, 4686 Lawton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4686 Lawton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4686 Lawton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4686 Lawton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4686 Lawton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

