Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
425 Clayton Lane
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

425 Clayton Lane

425 Clayton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

425 Clayton Lane, Alexandria, VA 22304
London Park Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Luxury Townhome - Beautiful and spacious 3-level luxury townhome featuring 2200 sq. ft, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Conveniently located inside the beltway in the City of Alexandria, less than 10 minutes from Pentagon / Crystal City and less than 5 minutes to Mark Center. The property has been recently upgraded and includes many great and wonderful features such as an open concept floor plan with lots of natural light from the oversized windows and French doors. Spacious 9-12-foot ceilings, beautiful molding in every room, hardwood floors, and a wonderful gas fireplace lend to the luxury of this beautiful property. The kitchen has been furnished with brand new stainless steel, GE profile, WiFi-enabled Smart Appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave). The gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, a huge island, two convection ovens, gas range, under-cabinet and recessed lighting, food pantry, and clean white stained cabinets. The Master bedroom is very spacious with grand vaulted ceilings, a large ceiling fan, and a huge walk-in closet complete with shelving and hanging bars. The attached master suite boasts his and her vanities, separate shower, two-person soaking tub, and bidet. Laundry is upstairs with the bedrooms saving time and energy. Enjoy the spacious basement rec room and the ability to walk out onto your patio. The outside landscape is complete with mature trees and a wonderful Trex deck. Enjoy the 2-car garage and additional driveway parking. Easy access to I-395, I-495, metro, restaurants, and shopping. Walk to Van Dorn metro blue line, which goes to Crystal City. Only 2.5 miles to Mark Center, 6.4 miles to Pentagon, 7.6 miles to Crystal City and less than 10 miles to DC. Express bus to Pentagon picks up across the street from the community and takes only about 20 minutes. Utilities paid by tenant. HOA covers garbage and mowing. Pets are welcome. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.

(RLNE5414623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Clayton Lane have any available units?
425 Clayton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 425 Clayton Lane have?
Some of 425 Clayton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Clayton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
425 Clayton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Clayton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Clayton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 425 Clayton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 425 Clayton Lane offers parking.
Does 425 Clayton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Clayton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Clayton Lane have a pool?
No, 425 Clayton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 425 Clayton Lane have accessible units?
No, 425 Clayton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Clayton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Clayton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Clayton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Clayton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

