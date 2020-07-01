425 Clayton Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly

Spacious Luxury Townhome - Beautiful and spacious 3-level luxury townhome featuring 2200 sq. ft, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Conveniently located inside the beltway in the City of Alexandria, less than 10 minutes from Pentagon / Crystal City and less than 5 minutes to Mark Center. The property has been recently upgraded and includes many great and wonderful features such as an open concept floor plan with lots of natural light from the oversized windows and French doors. Spacious 9-12-foot ceilings, beautiful molding in every room, hardwood floors, and a wonderful gas fireplace lend to the luxury of this beautiful property. The kitchen has been furnished with brand new stainless steel, GE profile, WiFi-enabled Smart Appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave). The gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, a huge island, two convection ovens, gas range, under-cabinet and recessed lighting, food pantry, and clean white stained cabinets. The Master bedroom is very spacious with grand vaulted ceilings, a large ceiling fan, and a huge walk-in closet complete with shelving and hanging bars. The attached master suite boasts his and her vanities, separate shower, two-person soaking tub, and bidet. Laundry is upstairs with the bedrooms saving time and energy. Enjoy the spacious basement rec room and the ability to walk out onto your patio. The outside landscape is complete with mature trees and a wonderful Trex deck. Enjoy the 2-car garage and additional driveway parking. Easy access to I-395, I-495, metro, restaurants, and shopping. Walk to Van Dorn metro blue line, which goes to Crystal City. Only 2.5 miles to Mark Center, 6.4 miles to Pentagon, 7.6 miles to Crystal City and less than 10 miles to DC. Express bus to Pentagon picks up across the street from the community and takes only about 20 minutes. Utilities paid by tenant. HOA covers garbage and mowing. Pets are welcome. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.



