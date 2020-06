Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool

Come see this beautiful end unit townhome in sought after Cameron Station. Freshly painted, new hardwood floors, new carpet, stainless steel appliances. 1 block from elementary school. Bus to van Dorn metro right outside front door. Community features basketball court, gym, walking trails, and community pool. Less than 2 miles from Old Town and minutes from DC