Alexandria, VA
3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:24 AM

3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

3313 Wyndham Cr · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Wyndham Cr, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious Ground Floor, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom Condo in a Gated Community, Freshly Painted, New Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Entry Level is Living/Dining Combo with Kitchen to the Side that Leads to a Large Balcony/Patio with a Storage Room. Washer and Dryer in the Unit, Dual Entry Bathroom, Large Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom, One Assigned Parking Space. Community Offers Outdoor Pool, Health Club, Party Room and Other Amenities. Move-In Ready. Easy Commuting Distance to Olde Town, Shopping, Restaurants, Close To DC, Great Location Just Off Of 395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have any available units?
3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have?
Some of 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
