All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3007 FULTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3007 FULTON STREET
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

3007 FULTON STREET

3007 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3007 Fulton Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 5/8/2020! Delightful 3-level home in the heart of Del Ray. 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Hardwood floors. Glass enclosed front porch. Full bath in lower level. Back paved patio off kitchen. Landlord considers 1 small dog case by case (no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2095) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 FULTON STREET have any available units?
3007 FULTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3007 FULTON STREET have?
Some of 3007 FULTON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 FULTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3007 FULTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 FULTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3007 FULTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3007 FULTON STREET offer parking?
No, 3007 FULTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3007 FULTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 FULTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 FULTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3007 FULTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3007 FULTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3007 FULTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 FULTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 FULTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 FULTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 FULTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University