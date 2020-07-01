3007 FULTON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Available 5/8/2020! Delightful 3-level home in the heart of Del Ray. 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Hardwood floors. Glass enclosed front porch. Full bath in lower level. Back paved patio off kitchen. Landlord considers 1 small dog case by case (no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2095) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.