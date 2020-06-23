All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

2944 HICKORY ST

2944 Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Location

2944 Hickory Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Warwick Village beauty..walk to exciting DEL RAY and easy access to POTOMAC YARDS, REAGAN AIRPORT, KING STREET or BRADDOCK RD METRO.. :updated kitchen main level PLUS convenience kitchen in lower level. Updated baths and replaced windows and doors also! Large shed in low maintenance rear yard good for storage!!3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths!! 3 finished levels!! Photos shown are prior to existing tenant. Lovely tenant has purchased home and is in process of packing and moving. Please overlook the extra furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 HICKORY ST have any available units?
2944 HICKORY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2944 HICKORY ST have?
Some of 2944 HICKORY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 HICKORY ST currently offering any rent specials?
2944 HICKORY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 HICKORY ST pet-friendly?
No, 2944 HICKORY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2944 HICKORY ST offer parking?
Yes, 2944 HICKORY ST offers parking.
Does 2944 HICKORY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2944 HICKORY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 HICKORY ST have a pool?
No, 2944 HICKORY ST does not have a pool.
Does 2944 HICKORY ST have accessible units?
No, 2944 HICKORY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 HICKORY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 HICKORY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2944 HICKORY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2944 HICKORY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
