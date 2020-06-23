2944 HICKORY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Warwick Village beauty..walk to exciting DEL RAY and easy access to POTOMAC YARDS, REAGAN AIRPORT, KING STREET or BRADDOCK RD METRO.. :updated kitchen main level PLUS convenience kitchen in lower level. Updated baths and replaced windows and doors also! Large shed in low maintenance rear yard good for storage!!3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths!! 3 finished levels!! Photos shown are prior to existing tenant. Lovely tenant has purchased home and is in process of packing and moving. Please overlook the extra furniture.