Alexandria, VA
259 PICKETT STREET
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:21 PM

259 PICKETT STREET

259 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Alexandria
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

259 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! Clean & Updated Hillwood 2BR/2BA w/ Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living & Dining Area, Open Kitchen Ideal for Entertaining, Private Deck plus Rarely Available Private Garage + Driveway Parking Space! Great Light from Southwest Facing Windows and Tree-Lined View. Convenient Location near Van Dorn Metro, 395 & 495. Across the Street from Hip Bar/Restaurant: City Kitchen plus grocery / shopping / restaurants in walking distance! *Note: minimum income of 2.5x rent and credit score of 680+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 PICKETT STREET have any available units?
259 PICKETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 259 PICKETT STREET have?
Some of 259 PICKETT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 PICKETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
259 PICKETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 PICKETT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 259 PICKETT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 259 PICKETT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 259 PICKETT STREET offers parking.
Does 259 PICKETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 PICKETT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 PICKETT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 259 PICKETT STREET has a pool.
Does 259 PICKETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 259 PICKETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 259 PICKETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 PICKETT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 PICKETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 PICKETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

