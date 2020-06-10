All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 AM

240 S REYNOLDS STREET

240 South Reynolds Street · (703) 378-8810
Location

240 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Open Living and Dining area with separated Step down"Den". (See floor plan). Wood burning Fireplace in Living room. LARGE kitchen features White cabinets and Black Granite counters. Stainless & Black Appliances & Wood floor. Stack W/D in hall way. Spacious bath opens to hall and MBR. Walk-in Closet in Master. Balcony access from Master AND "Den". Small storage closet on balcony. Community Pool and Open Parking. Lovely well manicured landscaping. Easy access to Duke Street for Shopping, Library, Eating and transportation, UNIT WILL BE EMPTY OF CURRENT BELONGINGS AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED!! Unit basically Vacant!! Tenant out mid July, could possibly be sooner if needed. Call with any questions. Well cared for unit is managed by PPM. On Line application. Info in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 S REYNOLDS STREET have any available units?
240 S REYNOLDS STREET has a unit available for $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 S REYNOLDS STREET have?
Some of 240 S REYNOLDS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 S REYNOLDS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
240 S REYNOLDS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 S REYNOLDS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 240 S REYNOLDS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 240 S REYNOLDS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 240 S REYNOLDS STREET does offer parking.
Does 240 S REYNOLDS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 S REYNOLDS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 S REYNOLDS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 240 S REYNOLDS STREET has a pool.
Does 240 S REYNOLDS STREET have accessible units?
No, 240 S REYNOLDS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 240 S REYNOLDS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 S REYNOLDS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
