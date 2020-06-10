240 S REYNOLDS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Open Living and Dining area with separated Step down"Den". (See floor plan). Wood burning Fireplace in Living room. LARGE kitchen features White cabinets and Black Granite counters. Stainless & Black Appliances & Wood floor. Stack W/D in hall way. Spacious bath opens to hall and MBR. Walk-in Closet in Master. Balcony access from Master AND "Den". Small storage closet on balcony. Community Pool and Open Parking. Lovely well manicured landscaping. Easy access to Duke Street for Shopping, Library, Eating and transportation, UNIT WILL BE EMPTY OF CURRENT BELONGINGS AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED!! Unit basically Vacant!! Tenant out mid July, could possibly be sooner if needed. Call with any questions. Well cared for unit is managed by PPM. On Line application. Info in unit.