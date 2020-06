Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live in Potomac Yard which offers modern upgrades, open floor plan, and a 1 car gar, with a master ensuite that includes 2 large walk in closets, a private balcony and double vanities! Walk to Del Ray or Crystal City- very walkable neighborhood, or take your bike out on the walking paths that stem all the way to the scenic trails of the George Washington Parkway! This 2 level townhome has it all. Built in 2013. Schedule your appointment to view today!