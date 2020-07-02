All apartments in Alexandria
2102 MAIN LINE BLVD
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

2102 MAIN LINE BLVD

2102 Main Line Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Five bedroom/five bathroom townhouse with enclosed courtyard, detached garage and extra studio space for rent. A flexible floor plan features chef's kitchen with a peninsula, five burner gas cooktop and extra large sink. Walk outside to the private courtyard that requires no maintenance (turf grass). Cut your own hydrangeas and enjoy a cup of coffee while basking in the sun. A large outdoor space is also on the top story. Second floor features a den/bedroom across from the master bedroom. Two balconies, two reach-in closets and upgraded bathroom are some of the luxuries of this bedroom. Studio space above the garage has granite countertop with sink, refrigerator and a full bath. Take the Potomac Yard shuttle bus to the metro. You'll want to move in as soon as you see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD have any available units?
2102 MAIN LINE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD have?
Some of 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2102 MAIN LINE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD offers parking.
Does 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD have a pool?
No, 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 MAIN LINE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

