2102 MAIN LINE BLVD

Amenities

Five bedroom/five bathroom townhouse with enclosed courtyard, detached garage and extra studio space for rent. A flexible floor plan features chef's kitchen with a peninsula, five burner gas cooktop and extra large sink. Walk outside to the private courtyard that requires no maintenance (turf grass). Cut your own hydrangeas and enjoy a cup of coffee while basking in the sun. A large outdoor space is also on the top story. Second floor features a den/bedroom across from the master bedroom. Two balconies, two reach-in closets and upgraded bathroom are some of the luxuries of this bedroom. Studio space above the garage has granite countertop with sink, refrigerator and a full bath. Take the Potomac Yard shuttle bus to the metro. You'll want to move in as soon as you see it!