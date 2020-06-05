1808 Potomac Greens Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

New paint and carpet throughout...interior pics coming soon. This is a beautiful brick, end-unit town house situated in the quaint and closed community of Potomac Greens near Old Town. Spread over 4 stories there is room for everyone! 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and roof-top terrace in 2700 sq ft of living space. Spacious two car garage and additional street parking available. Close to everything... shopping, great restaurants, entertainment, businesses and government offices as well as military bases. Free shuttle to metro. Easy access to DC and all major highways; 95, 395, 66, 495. Minutes from DCA and biking/walking trails.