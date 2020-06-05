All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

1808 Potomac Greens Dr

1808 Potomac Greens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Potomac Greens Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint and carpet throughout...interior pics coming soon. This is a beautiful brick, end-unit town house situated in the quaint and closed community of Potomac Greens near Old Town. Spread over 4 stories there is room for everyone! 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and roof-top terrace in 2700 sq ft of living space. Spacious two car garage and additional street parking available. Close to everything... shopping, great restaurants, entertainment, businesses and government offices as well as military bases. Free shuttle to metro. Easy access to DC and all major highways; 95, 395, 66, 495. Minutes from DCA and biking/walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Potomac Greens Dr have any available units?
1808 Potomac Greens Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Potomac Greens Dr have?
Some of 1808 Potomac Greens Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Potomac Greens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Potomac Greens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Potomac Greens Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Potomac Greens Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1808 Potomac Greens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Potomac Greens Dr offers parking.
Does 1808 Potomac Greens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Potomac Greens Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Potomac Greens Dr have a pool?
No, 1808 Potomac Greens Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Potomac Greens Dr have accessible units?
No, 1808 Potomac Greens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Potomac Greens Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Potomac Greens Dr has units with dishwashers.
