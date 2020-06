Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pretty view of open common area from the living room, dining room, and bedroom! Spacious living room and dining room area. Heating and AC Units, Kitchen and Bath heating units new in 2011. It has its own washer, dryer, and dishwasher. There is street parking in front of the door. NO UNIT ABOVE. 1 cat or dog allowed but not to exceed 75lbs.