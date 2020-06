Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking tennis court

Rent this clean, lovely 2 bedroom garden condo located on the north side of Old Town. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and baths. Washer / dryer in unit! Outstanding amenities including fitness center and tennis. Walk to Potomac River, Metro and King Street. Minutes to National Airport, Potomac Yards, Downtown DC, and Pentagon. Professionally managed. No pets. 1, 2 or 3 year lease OK.