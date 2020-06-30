160 HILTON STREET

Amenities

Well-maintained 3BR / 2BA home with gleaming hardwoods throughout! Inviting living room w/ fireplace and built-ins opens to the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances granite counters and updated cabinets. The main level features a huge family room (with vaulted ceilings) and access to a backyard patio. Two bedrooms, a full bathroom also located on the main level. The upper-level offers a large open space for a possible third bedroom/loft with sitting area/den etc. Full bathroom on the upper level with a shower/tub combo. Fully fenced yard with a shed in the rear for extra storage. Large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Ideal Location!! The house is move-in ready! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!