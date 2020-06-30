All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 160 HILTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
160 HILTON STREET
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

160 HILTON STREET

160 Hilton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

160 Hilton Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well-maintained 3BR / 2BA home with gleaming hardwoods throughout! Inviting living room w/ fireplace and built-ins opens to the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances granite counters and updated cabinets. The main level features a huge family room (with vaulted ceilings) and access to a backyard patio. Two bedrooms, a full bathroom also located on the main level. The upper-level offers a large open space for a possible third bedroom/loft with sitting area/den etc. Full bathroom on the upper level with a shower/tub combo. Fully fenced yard with a shed in the rear for extra storage. Large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Ideal Location!! The house is move-in ready! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 HILTON STREET have any available units?
160 HILTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 160 HILTON STREET have?
Some of 160 HILTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 HILTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
160 HILTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 HILTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 160 HILTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 160 HILTON STREET offer parking?
No, 160 HILTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 160 HILTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 HILTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 HILTON STREET have a pool?
No, 160 HILTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 160 HILTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 160 HILTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 160 HILTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 HILTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 HILTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 HILTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University