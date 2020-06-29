All apartments in Alexandria
1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:08 AM

1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102

1418 Main Line Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Near metro! Spacious! light and bright! top floor, 2 level townhouse condo, with two balconies (rarely available) ! 2808 SF unit. Garage and driveway for parking! Easy commute: approx. 0.5 mile to Braddock metro ( both blue and yellow lines) . Open Floor plan! Hardwood floors on main level. Silhouette shades throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry, under cabinet lighting, island with breakfast bar, and a breakfast nook which opens onto the rear balcony. Kitchen is open to the family room. Family room and dining room share a double sided gas fireplace. Spacious living room/dining room combination is light and bright with wall of windows. Half bath and two closets for great storage complete this main level. Upper level boasts a spacious master bedroom with a walk -in closet, and a sitting/ office area that opens onto a balcony the length of the bedroom. Master bath with dual sink, linen closet. Good size secondary bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the second bedroom. Bedroom level, separate laundry/utility room with shelving. One car garage with shelving for storage and a drive way for second car. Plenty street parking. Pet friendly unit, pet deposit $500 /pet. Amenities galore: playground, dog park, sports courts, playing fields, walking path. Near Del Ray main avenue w/ eateries and restaurants. Just south of Crystal City, future Amazon HQ2, near Old Town Alexandria, National Reagan airport, Pentagon. Mins to DC , National Harbor, Ft. Belvoir...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 have any available units?
1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 have?
Some of 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 is pet friendly.
Does 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 offer parking?
Yes, 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 offers parking.
Does 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 have a pool?
No, 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 does not have a pool.
Does 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 have accessible units?
No, 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102 does not have units with air conditioning.

