1418 MAIN LINE BLVD #102.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

Near metro! Spacious! light and bright! top floor, 2 level townhouse condo, with two balconies (rarely available) ! 2808 SF unit. Garage and driveway for parking! Easy commute: approx. 0.5 mile to Braddock metro ( both blue and yellow lines) . Open Floor plan! Hardwood floors on main level. Silhouette shades throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry, under cabinet lighting, island with breakfast bar, and a breakfast nook which opens onto the rear balcony. Kitchen is open to the family room. Family room and dining room share a double sided gas fireplace. Spacious living room/dining room combination is light and bright with wall of windows. Half bath and two closets for great storage complete this main level. Upper level boasts a spacious master bedroom with a walk -in closet, and a sitting/ office area that opens onto a balcony the length of the bedroom. Master bath with dual sink, linen closet. Good size secondary bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the second bedroom. Bedroom level, separate laundry/utility room with shelving. One car garage with shelving for storage and a drive way for second car. Plenty street parking. Pet friendly unit, pet deposit $500 /pet. Amenities galore: playground, dog park, sports courts, playing fields, walking path. Near Del Ray main avenue w/ eateries and restaurants. Just south of Crystal City, future Amazon HQ2, near Old Town Alexandria, National Reagan airport, Pentagon. Mins to DC , National Harbor, Ft. Belvoir...