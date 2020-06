Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Two level condo in Old Town with lots of light and a rear deck. Unit comes with a storage unit and the building has an exercise room. Very convenient commute by Metro, bike, or car. Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit Washer and Dryer, and a great common area off the back deck. Easy parking right in front of the building.