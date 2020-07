Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Renovated, spacious and open condo with fully equipped eat in kitchen, separate dining room, open living room and two spacious bedrooms. Sliding glass doors from living room to private patio. Washer/dryer in unit. Reserved parking. Tenant pays only electric (heat, water included in rent). Pool & tennis in community. Easy walk to PTO and King St metro and easy car access to 495.