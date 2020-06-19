All apartments in Alexandria
114 ROBERTS LANE
114 ROBERTS LANE

114 Roberts Lane · No Longer Available
Location

114 Roberts Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out the new pictures!! Freshly painted two bedroom, two bath condo in a GREAT location! NEW carpet throughout! Kitchen just updated with NEW granite counters, NEW cabinets, NEW flooring. NEW vanities and flooring in both bathrooms. NEW flooring at entry landing. Clean and well maintained. Nice balcony for relaxing with a cup of coffee (or tea) and leaving the hustle and bustle behind! Close to Metro and public transportation! Or if you prefer to drive, there's easy access to commuting routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

