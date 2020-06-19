114 ROBERTS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out the new pictures!! Freshly painted two bedroom, two bath condo in a GREAT location! NEW carpet throughout! Kitchen just updated with NEW granite counters, NEW cabinets, NEW flooring. NEW vanities and flooring in both bathrooms. NEW flooring at entry landing. Clean and well maintained. Nice balcony for relaxing with a cup of coffee (or tea) and leaving the hustle and bustle behind! Close to Metro and public transportation! Or if you prefer to drive, there's easy access to commuting routes.