Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
845 East 100 South #402
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

845 East 100 South #402

845 100 South · No Longer Available
Location

845 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Amazing Funished Condo..Close to Eveything - This amazing furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo on the 4th floor with over 1200 sq. ft. This condo is in a great downtown location close to everything including the University of Utah. Short term leasing is available in this unit. Please contact iPro Rentals for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call or Text 801-613-8680 or visit www.iProRealtyRentals.com to schedule a walkthrough of this property.

NO PETS.

Rental Criteria:
Must be able to pass a full background check
Must be able to verify Employment
Must make 2.5x the monthly rent
Must be able to verify past rental history
Must be able to verify references and emergency contact
NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years
NO evictions
NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property
Criminal background check review.

APPLICATION: Before you visit the property or submitting an application we suggest you view our qualifications to rent at www.iProRealtyRentals.com at the tenant tab. Be advised an increased deposit may be required on applications with a lower credit score and other factors listed on our website. We process all applications, the first application that completes all paperwork requirements will be processed first.

$40 application fee per applicant 18 years or older for background/credit check (non-refundable). Prior to putting in an application, you can text our office at 801-613-8680 to ask if we already have an application in prior to paying for your application. All application fees are NON-refundable.

If you are interested in this property please visit our website at
www.iProRealtyRentals.com click on this property and fill out the application link.

Tenant charges:
*Security Deposit 100% refundable
*Tenant responsible to sign up for and pay directly for Rocky Mountain Power.
*$10.00 monthly processing & maintenance fee in addition to the monthly rent.
*$40.00 Application fee per applicant 18 or older (non-refundable)
*$195.00 Lease Initiation Fee (one time fee collected at move-in)
*The tenant will be responsible to obtain renters insurance

iPro Realty Network Property Management is a full-service property management and sales brokerage.

We abide by the terms of the Federal Fair Housing Act.

COVID-19: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

If viewing this unit you must wear a mask and refrain touching countertops, door handles, appliances, lighting, faucets, and using bathrooms. Also, please NO children under 18 should enter the home.

The safety of our clients, advisors, and community is of utmost importance to us.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3788704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 East 100 South #402 have any available units?
845 East 100 South #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 845 East 100 South #402 currently offering any rent specials?
845 East 100 South #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 East 100 South #402 pet-friendly?
No, 845 East 100 South #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 845 East 100 South #402 offer parking?
No, 845 East 100 South #402 does not offer parking.
Does 845 East 100 South #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 East 100 South #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 East 100 South #402 have a pool?
No, 845 East 100 South #402 does not have a pool.
Does 845 East 100 South #402 have accessible units?
No, 845 East 100 South #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 845 East 100 South #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 East 100 South #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 East 100 South #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 East 100 South #402 does not have units with air conditioning.
