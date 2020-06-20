Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

671 E Roosevelt Ave - This is a one of a kind home located just steps from Liberty Park. It has been beautifully updated with granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, and hardwood floors. The home has a master bedroom and bath with massive walk in closet on the first floor and two bedrooms with a bathroom on the second floor. Central AC, gas furnace, washer/dryer hookups. This is perfect for those that want to take advantage of the huge two car plus garage with tall door and ceiling. You never see garages this large in this neighborhood.



Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/671-e-roosevelt-ave



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,945 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



(RLNE4358214)