671 E Roosevelt Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

671 E Roosevelt Ave

671 Roosevelt Avenue · (801) 890-5942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

671 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Liberty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 671 E Roosevelt Ave · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
671 E Roosevelt Ave - This is a one of a kind home located just steps from Liberty Park. It has been beautifully updated with granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, and hardwood floors. The home has a master bedroom and bath with massive walk in closet on the first floor and two bedrooms with a bathroom on the second floor. Central AC, gas furnace, washer/dryer hookups. This is perfect for those that want to take advantage of the huge two car plus garage with tall door and ceiling. You never see garages this large in this neighborhood.

Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/671-e-roosevelt-ave

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,945 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE4358214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 E Roosevelt Ave have any available units?
671 E Roosevelt Ave has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 671 E Roosevelt Ave have?
Some of 671 E Roosevelt Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 E Roosevelt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
671 E Roosevelt Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 E Roosevelt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 671 E Roosevelt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 671 E Roosevelt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 671 E Roosevelt Ave does offer parking.
Does 671 E Roosevelt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 E Roosevelt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 E Roosevelt Ave have a pool?
No, 671 E Roosevelt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 671 E Roosevelt Ave have accessible units?
No, 671 E Roosevelt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 671 E Roosevelt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 671 E Roosevelt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
