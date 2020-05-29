All apartments in Salt Lake City
572 N 1300 W
Last updated April 5 2020 at 7:49 PM

572 N 1300 W

572 1300 West · (801) 628-4437
Location

572 1300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Fairpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious home is located minutes from downtown in a quiet neighborhood. There is a large backyard, if you like to garden there is plenty of space to grow one like you always wanted. The front porch is great for relaxing after a long day, large enough for outdoor furniture. Kitchen has recently been updated with nice laminate wood floors, new countertop and refinished cabinets. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The basement is unfinished but has plenty of space, laundry is in basement, W/D are included. You could make the basement area another living space or just have lots of storage. Tenant to pay all utilities and lawn care. No pets. 1 car garage and off street parking.
*If you need a short-term lease because you are new to the area and want to buy, we may have a program for you! Office is also a real estate brokerage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 N 1300 W have any available units?
572 N 1300 W has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 N 1300 W have?
Some of 572 N 1300 W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 N 1300 W currently offering any rent specials?
572 N 1300 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 N 1300 W pet-friendly?
No, 572 N 1300 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 572 N 1300 W offer parking?
Yes, 572 N 1300 W does offer parking.
Does 572 N 1300 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 N 1300 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 N 1300 W have a pool?
No, 572 N 1300 W does not have a pool.
Does 572 N 1300 W have accessible units?
No, 572 N 1300 W does not have accessible units.
Does 572 N 1300 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 N 1300 W does not have units with dishwashers.
