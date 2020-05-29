572 N 1300 W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious home is located minutes from downtown in a quiet neighborhood. There is a large backyard, if you like to garden there is plenty of space to grow one like you always wanted. The front porch is great for relaxing after a long day, large enough for outdoor furniture. Kitchen has recently been updated with nice laminate wood floors, new countertop and refinished cabinets. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The basement is unfinished but has plenty of space, laundry is in basement, W/D are included. You could make the basement area another living space or just have lots of storage. Tenant to pay all utilities and lawn care. No pets. 1 car garage and off street parking.

*If you need a short-term lease because you are new to the area and want to buy, we may have a program for you! Office is also a real estate brokerage.



No Pets Allowed



