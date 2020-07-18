555 E 100 S Apt 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Great 1bed/1bath in the middle of Downtown. Fantastic Building! Features original hardwood floors and moldings throughout, exposed brick in the main living area, solid cherry kitchen cabinets, central A/C, and more!! Unit is on the 3rd floor in a secure building.

Great location close to the U of U and everything that downtown has to offer.



Tenant to pay electric. $13 property services fee in addition to rent monthly. Sorry no pets.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available until July 14, 2020. Please call on or after that date on the day you want to see it. Please note that this is NOT a self guided tour and showings must be scheduled directly with a staff member. Please do not schedule a showing online and call our office at 801-349-2585! Showings are Monday-Friday from 9:30 Am to 4:30 Pm.



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.