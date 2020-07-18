All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

555 E 100 S Apt 304

555 100 South · (801) 349-2585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Great 1bed/1bath in the middle of Downtown. Fantastic Building! Features original hardwood floors and moldings throughout, exposed brick in the main living area, solid cherry kitchen cabinets, central A/C, and more!! Unit is on the 3rd floor in a secure building.
Great location close to the U of U and everything that downtown has to offer.

Tenant to pay electric. $13 property services fee in addition to rent monthly. Sorry no pets.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available until July 14, 2020. Please call on or after that date on the day you want to see it. Please note that this is NOT a self guided tour and showings must be scheduled directly with a staff member. Please do not schedule a showing online and call our office at 801-349-2585! Showings are Monday-Friday from 9:30 Am to 4:30 Pm.

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 E 100 S Apt 304 have any available units?
555 E 100 S Apt 304 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 E 100 S Apt 304 have?
Some of 555 E 100 S Apt 304's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 E 100 S Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
555 E 100 S Apt 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 E 100 S Apt 304 pet-friendly?
No, 555 E 100 S Apt 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 555 E 100 S Apt 304 offer parking?
Yes, 555 E 100 S Apt 304 offers parking.
Does 555 E 100 S Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 E 100 S Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 E 100 S Apt 304 have a pool?
No, 555 E 100 S Apt 304 does not have a pool.
Does 555 E 100 S Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 555 E 100 S Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 555 E 100 S Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 E 100 S Apt 304 has units with dishwashers.
