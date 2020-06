Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets extra storage

Upgraded appliances, flooring, and paint all through the house! The new exterior around the complex makes this place feel new! Whole 3rd floor is the master with giant walk in closet with additional storage behind closet. Two bedrooms, laundry, and bathroom on second floor. Main level has kitchen, living, dining room, and half bath. Fully fenced backyard. Come check it out before it's gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.