314 E Stanton Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:34 AM

314 E Stanton Ave

314 Stanton Avenue · (801) 349-2585
Location

314 Stanton Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bed 1 bath located on a very quiet street downtown. Minutes from numerous shopping locations, freeway access and close to the University of Utah. Just a short drive to the canyons to enjoy year round. Hardwood floors throughout. Great Location!!

Tenant to pay all utilities. $13 property services fee and $5 utility billing fee to be paid in addition to rent monthly. Pet friendly with additional deposit, $25 one-time pet documentation fee, $25 monthly pet inspection services fee. (2 animal max., breed restrictions apply)

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available for showing until 07/24/2020. Please call on or after that date to schedule a showing. Schedule a showing online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 E Stanton Ave have any available units?
314 E Stanton Ave has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 314 E Stanton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
314 E Stanton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 E Stanton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 314 E Stanton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 314 E Stanton Ave offer parking?
No, 314 E Stanton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 314 E Stanton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 E Stanton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 E Stanton Ave have a pool?
No, 314 E Stanton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 314 E Stanton Ave have accessible units?
No, 314 E Stanton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 314 E Stanton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 E Stanton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 E Stanton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 E Stanton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
