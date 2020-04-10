314 E Stanton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Charming 2 bed 1 bath located on a very quiet street downtown. Minutes from numerous shopping locations, freeway access and close to the University of Utah. Just a short drive to the canyons to enjoy year round. Hardwood floors throughout. Great Location!!



Tenant to pay all utilities. $13 property services fee and $5 utility billing fee to be paid in addition to rent monthly. Pet friendly with additional deposit, $25 one-time pet documentation fee, $25 monthly pet inspection services fee. (2 animal max., breed restrictions apply)



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available for showing until 07/24/2020. Please call on or after that date to schedule a showing. Schedule a showing online at www.homeriver.com!



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.