All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 1855 W Mojave Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
1855 W Mojave Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

1855 W Mojave Dr

1855 Mojave Drive · (801) 781-2264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Westpointe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1855 Mojave Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Westpointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2336 sqft. 1 car garage, evap cooler and window AC included.

The upper level has the kitchen, a living room, 2 bedrooms and a continental full bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top stove, fridge and microwave.

The lower level has a living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry room with hookups.

Fully fenced backyard with a shed and fruit trees - apple, pear, and apricot.

There is a small rented apartment above the garage with separate access. Not connection exists between the two units.

Rent is $1,450 a month with $1,450 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Home has solar panels to keep your electric bill LOW.

Must either have renter's insurance or sign a property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month. Lessee benefit package of $5 per month added to rent.

1 dog up 50 lbs with $300 pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent.

No smoking. Tenant cares for the yard.

Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 W Mojave Dr have any available units?
1855 W Mojave Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1855 W Mojave Dr have?
Some of 1855 W Mojave Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 W Mojave Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1855 W Mojave Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 W Mojave Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 W Mojave Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1855 W Mojave Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1855 W Mojave Dr does offer parking.
Does 1855 W Mojave Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 W Mojave Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 W Mojave Dr have a pool?
No, 1855 W Mojave Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1855 W Mojave Dr have accessible units?
No, 1855 W Mojave Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 W Mojave Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1855 W Mojave Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1855 W Mojave Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
CityScape
134 S 400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Prana
255 W 800 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity