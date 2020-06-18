1855 W Mojave Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2336 sqft. 1 car garage, evap cooler and window AC included.



The upper level has the kitchen, a living room, 2 bedrooms and a continental full bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top stove, fridge and microwave.



The lower level has a living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry room with hookups.



Fully fenced backyard with a shed and fruit trees - apple, pear, and apricot.



There is a small rented apartment above the garage with separate access. Not connection exists between the two units.



Rent is $1,450 a month with $1,450 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Home has solar panels to keep your electric bill LOW.



Must either have renter's insurance or sign a property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month. Lessee benefit package of $5 per month added to rent.



1 dog up 50 lbs with $300 pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent.



No smoking. Tenant cares for the yard.



Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this home.