All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 1657 E Phebe Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
1657 E Phebe Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

1657 E Phebe Ln

1657 Phebe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1657 Phebe Lane, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
Do not pass up this large 2 bed/2bath East Side duplex! 1657 E Phebe Ln, SLC, 84108
Only $1300/mo, $1300 security deposit. Completely updated with washer and dryer. Dishwasher, microwave, fireplace, dining area, covered carport, extra storage, central air, newer furnace. Convenient freeway access and shopping. Professionally managed.

Apply online at www.IntegratedRealtyUtah.com

Call or text Aaron Oakeson 801.450.8432 to view it.
Don't miss this! This place is seldom available! Large 2 bed/2bath Eastside duplex! 1657 E Phebe Ln, SLC, 84108 Only $1300/mo, $1300 security deposit.

- Completely updated including newer furnace & central air!
- Includes washer & dryer, dishwasher
- Eat-in kitchen / dining area
- Covered carport
- Extra storage
- Convenient access to freeway, shopping and entertainment
- No smoking. No pets.
- Google fiber available at this address

Apply online at www.IntegratedRealtyUtah.com Aaron Oakeson 801.450.8432
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Carport, Dishwasher, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 E Phebe Ln have any available units?
1657 E Phebe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 E Phebe Ln have?
Some of 1657 E Phebe Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 E Phebe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1657 E Phebe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 E Phebe Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1657 E Phebe Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 1657 E Phebe Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1657 E Phebe Ln offers parking.
Does 1657 E Phebe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1657 E Phebe Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 E Phebe Ln have a pool?
No, 1657 E Phebe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1657 E Phebe Ln have accessible units?
No, 1657 E Phebe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 E Phebe Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 E Phebe Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
ViA
3808 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University