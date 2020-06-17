All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

1645 Parkway Avenue South

1645 Parkway Avenue · (801) 701-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1645 Parkway Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**Currently Occupied! Call to schedule a showing!**
This Beautiful 1 Bedroom and Bath Basement Apartment is conveniently located in South Salt Lake City with easy freeway access. Recently recently remodeled with new flooring, 2" wood blinds, two tone paint, new appliances and a spacious walk in shower! This comfortable home has all the basic amenities including a shared laundry and fenced backyard area. No Pets! $45 application fee and $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertyslc.com or contact the office at (801) 571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Parkway Avenue South have any available units?
1645 Parkway Avenue South has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 1645 Parkway Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Parkway Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Parkway Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 1645 Parkway Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 1645 Parkway Avenue South offer parking?
No, 1645 Parkway Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 1645 Parkway Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Parkway Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Parkway Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1645 Parkway Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Parkway Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1645 Parkway Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Parkway Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 Parkway Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Parkway Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Parkway Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
