1645 Parkway Avenue South

Amenities
**Currently Occupied! Call to schedule a showing!**
This Beautiful 1 Bedroom and Bath Basement Apartment is conveniently located in South Salt Lake City with easy freeway access. Recently recently remodeled with new flooring, 2" wood blinds, two tone paint, new appliances and a spacious walk in shower! This comfortable home has all the basic amenities including a shared laundry and fenced backyard area. No Pets! $45 application fee and $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertyslc.com or contact the office at (801) 571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.