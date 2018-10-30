143 S 1000 East - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT!



Cozy, updated 1bed/1bath located minutes from downtown SLC!



Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property for the fastest response and to come see your new home!



Perks:

-No living or dining room but second bedroom can easily be used as living space if only one bedroom is needed!

-Updated bathroom

-Washer and dryer on site

-Plenty of off-street parking

-Close to TRAX rail and bus lines

-Minutes from the beautiful Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, Trolley Square, downtown shopping and the U of U

-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet fee

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.