Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
143 S 1000 East - 5
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:50 PM

143 S 1000 East - 5

143 1000 East · No Longer Available
Location

143 1000 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT!

Cozy, updated 1bed/1bath located minutes from downtown SLC!

Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property for the fastest response and to come see your new home!

Perks:
-No living or dining room but second bedroom can easily be used as living space if only one bedroom is needed!
-Updated bathroom
-Washer and dryer on site
-Plenty of off-street parking
-Close to TRAX rail and bus lines
-Minutes from the beautiful Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, Trolley Square, downtown shopping and the U of U
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet fee
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 S 1000 East - 5 have any available units?
143 S 1000 East - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 S 1000 East - 5 have?
Some of 143 S 1000 East - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 S 1000 East - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
143 S 1000 East - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 S 1000 East - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 S 1000 East - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 143 S 1000 East - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 143 S 1000 East - 5 does offer parking.
Does 143 S 1000 East - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 S 1000 East - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 S 1000 East - 5 have a pool?
No, 143 S 1000 East - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 143 S 1000 East - 5 have accessible units?
No, 143 S 1000 East - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 143 S 1000 East - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 S 1000 East - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
