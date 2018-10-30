143 S 1000 East - 5

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT!
Cozy, updated 1bed/1bath located minutes from downtown SLC!
Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property for the fastest response and to come see your new home!
Perks:
-No living or dining room but second bedroom can easily be used as living space if only one bedroom is needed!
-Updated bathroom
-Washer and dryer on site
-Plenty of off-street parking
-Close to TRAX rail and bus lines
-Minutes from the beautiful Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, Trolley Square, downtown shopping and the U of U
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet fee
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions
*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.