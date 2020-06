Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Duplex located on a nice large yard with garage storage in the back.

Convenient SLC location

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, with Washer and Dryer in unit.

Hardwood floors and high ceilings.

Front and back door entrances for your convinance.

Walking distance to dining and shops

Walking distance to Trax.



RENT; $955

TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITES

GROUNDS: $30/MO

DEPOSIT: $955

LEASING FEE: $350

Renter's Insurance Required



Property Manager

Linda Lisle

Linda@mjare.com

(385) 800-8576



No Showings at this time due to COVID-19. We have provided a video and pictures of the unit.

All applications can be submitted at http://www.mjapropertymanagement.com